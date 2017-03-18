1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.50, thermometer 80, wind south southwest 2, clouds 2. Read Household Words. After tea, Matilda and I went to Mrs. Stephen Mallory’s. Samuel Dougal and wife and Felix Senac<... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.