Man arrested and charged with burglary

A 57-year-old Pompano Beach man is under arrest, charged with burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a Marathon woman, got a call from her alarm company just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that someone had opened the door to the tool room at her home on 51st Street. She drove home to see what was happening and found Donald Ahee standing in her yard...