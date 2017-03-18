Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, March 18, 2017
City relocates bike racks due to complaints
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

The city of Key West has seen bike racks appear and vanish over the last few months, but it’s all in the name of accommodating residents, according to city officials.

Racks were placed on Fleming Street earlier this year as part of the Key West Planning Department’s installation of approximately 170 bike “loops” (with each designed for two bikes) around town...

