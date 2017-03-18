Florida Keys News
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Residents request left turn lane on U.S. 1
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Sugarloaf Key residents want a left turn lane included in a $4.6 million Florida Department of Transportation project on U.S. 1.

The left turn lane would be for drivers heading south and placed at the intersection of County Road 939 in front of Mangrove Mamas restaurant. More than a dozen residents spoke at a meeting Thursday night to lobby FDOT to include a turn lane in the resurf...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
