Residents request left turn lane on U.S. 1
Sugarloaf Key residents want a left turn lane included in a $4.6 million Florida Department of Transportation project on U.S. 1.
The left turn lane would be for drivers heading south and placed at the intersection of County Road 939 in front of Mangrove Mamas restaurant. More than a dozen residents spoke at a meeting Thursday night to lobby FDOT to include a turn lane in the resurf...
