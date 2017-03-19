Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Tour operator fees compensate city coffers
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

In the first year of the new franchise agreement with sightseeing tour companies, the city of Key West took in more than $500,000 in fees.

The Key West City Commission approved a new deal with City View Trolley Tours and Historic Tours of America in December 2015, following the expiration of HTA’s 20 year and City View’s five-year deals with the city in February 2015. <...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Wisteria agreement moving forward
Sunday, March 19, 2017 -
Deep well project moving ahead
Saturday, March 18, 2017 -
Board approves museum zoning change
Friday, March 17, 2017 -
County preserves working waterfronts
Thursday, March 16, 2017 -
Water bill expands, includes Keys funds
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 -
LifeNet to make last plea to county
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 -