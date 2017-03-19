Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tour operator fees compensate city coffers
In the first year of the new franchise agreement with sightseeing tour companies, the city of Key West took in more than $500,000 in fees.
The Key West City Commission approved a new deal with City View Trolley Tours and Historic Tours of America in December 2015, following the expiration of HTA’s 20 year and City View’s five-year deals with the city in February 2015. <...
