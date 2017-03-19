Sunday, March 19, 2017
Selective enforcement, selective failure

In 2002, the city of Key West passed an ordinance limiting the rights of property owners to utilize their residential properties as they see fit. The transient rental ordinance made it unlawful for residential property owners to rent their properties to anyone for less than a 30-day period without obtaining a transient license. The city further restricted the number of licenses and made them av...

