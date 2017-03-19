Marathon advances five to region championship

The Marathon High School boys’ weightlifting team fared well Friday at the District 16-1A meet at Pine Crest.
Two lifters took first place in their weight classes. The Dolphins also had second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes.
“With only five athletes we were able to take fourth place (22 points) out of 10 teams in the district,” said Marathon coac...
