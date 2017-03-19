Florida Keys News
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Marathon advances five to region championship
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

The Marathon High School boys’ weightlifting team fared well Friday at the District 16-1A meet at Pine Crest.

Two lifters took first place in their weight classes. The Dolphins also had second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes.

“With only five athletes we were able to take fourth place (22 points) out of 10 teams in the district,” said Marathon coac...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Conchs respond with win over Indians
Sunday, March 19, 2017 -
0 comments
Iberia banks on homers to sink Danger Charters
Sunday, March 19, 2017 -
0 comments
Santa Fe takes advantage of Lady Conchs' miscues
Saturday, March 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Iarrobino, defense top Venice
Friday, March 17, 2017 -
0 comments
Youth program helps develop Conchs with action each week
Friday, March 17, 2017 -
0 comments
Geide pitches, slugs Niles to victory
Friday, March 17, 2017 -
0 comments