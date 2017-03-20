Florida Keys News
Fish and Wildlife intern Scott captures Deer 5K
BY SPECIAL TO THE CITIZEN
Some 160 runners and walkers towed the start line at Big Pine Community Park for Saturday’s 3rd annual Run With Deer 5K Run/Walk.
Weather was cool and clear as the overall winner was Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission intern Reed Scott, running the 3.1 mile 5K course in 17 minutes and 54 seconds. Mark Sterling from Toronto was the Male Masters winner in 19:34. Fe...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.