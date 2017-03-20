FLORIDA KEYS
Fishing association provides scholarships
The Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association’s scholarship application is available for college-bound students in all Monroe County high schools.
Check with your career counselor or download an application from http://www.fkcfa.org/scholarships1.
Scholarship...
