Florida Keys News
FAMILIAR FACES: An ongoing series that looks at the people who make up our island community
Andrew Forestell, go west, young man
Hikers call it “thru-hiking the AT.”
The more sedentary among us might call it “walking from Georgia to Maine.”
Both would accurately describe the adventure of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, end to end, through 14 states, over the course of one very long camping trip.
Key West resident Andrew Forestell did it in 2015, fr...
