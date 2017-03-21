Florida Keys News
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
FAMILIAR FACES: An ongoing series that looks at the people who make up our island community
Andrew Forestell, go west, young man
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Hikers call it “thru-hiking the AT.”

The more sedentary among us might call it “walking from Georgia to Maine.”

Both would accurately describe the adventure of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, end to end, through 14 states, over the course of one very long camping trip.

Key West resident Andrew Forestell did it in 2015, fr...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
One airlifted in scooter crash
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Man arrested for throwing axe at father
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Nursing home's new administrator addresses community
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
School Board may buy $3.25M property on Stock Island
Monday, March 20, 2017
City to consider regulating leaf blowers
Monday, March 20, 2017
Tour operator fees compensate city coffers
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Body found in Dumpster on Stock Island
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 -
County wants study on U.S. 1 traffic
Monday, March 20, 2017 -
Wisteria agreement moving forward
Sunday, March 19, 2017 -
Deep well project moving ahead
Saturday, March 18, 2017 -
Board approves museum zoning change
Friday, March 17, 2017 -
County preserves working waterfronts
Thursday, March 16, 2017 -