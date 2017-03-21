One airlifted in scooter crash

A Pennsylvania woman was airlifted to a Miami hospital Sunday night after being thrown from a scooter on Stock Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Catherine M. McPhail, 57, was a passenger on the scooter driven by Bruce McPhail, 67, also of Pennsylvania.

They were on Macdonald Avenue at 8:24 p.m. when Bruce McPhail braked to avoid a 2017 Chevr...