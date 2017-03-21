Fisticuffs arise over televised basketball game

KEY WEST — A drunken tourist on a cruise ship accused of punching an older man over what was on a bar TV was arrested Friday in Key West, according to police.

The 49-year-old Estero, Florida man was charged with battery of person 65 or older.

Police were called to Pier B at 8:16 a.m. where they met ship security and the alleged victim, who told them...