Florida-based author H. Terrell Griffin has often been compared to John D. MacDonald, and after reading “Chasing Justice,” the ninth book in Matt Royal series, I can understand the accolades. Mr. Griffin, a graduate of Mercer University law school, was a board-certified civil trial lawyer in Orlando for 38 years. Prior to that, he served as a medic for a U.S. Army Armored Cavalry unit on the East German border. The best description of this book is that it is a courtroom drama.

The series protagonists are retired trial lawyer turned self-professed resident beach bum Matt Royal and his sometimes live-in girlfriend, Sarasota Police detective Jennifer Diane “JD” Duncan. After reaching disillusionment and burnout, Matt has taken early retirement and lives in nearby Longboat Key.

The book begins with two seemingly unconnected murders — one in Longboat Key, the other in Sarasota. But as is so often the case in literature, the two events end up having more in common than first appears. In one crime the victim is nude and surgically-enhanced Sarasota resident Linda Favereaux. She is found with her skull crushed in her palatial beach home. Linda’s husband, two decades-plus her senior, is nowhere to be found after the fact. JD is assigned the case. In another crime, sleazy Longboat Key real estate developer Nate Bannister is murdered in his condo in a seeming crime of passion. Abby Lester, the wife of Matt’s good friend Police Chief Bill Lester, is arrested for the crime because a piece of physical evidence puts her at the crime scene. Abby is also accused of having an affair with Bannister. Abby claims she never even met the man. Matt, reluctantly at first, is drawn out of retirement to defend his friend’s wife. His opponent is an undefeated, egotistical, hot-shot prosecuting attorney who will go to any lengths to protect his record.

With this cauldron of issues, Matt and JD must each sift through the myriad of confusing facts to each solve their respective cases. As they begin to investigate, nothing is as it seems. Police, politicians, academics, real estate moguls and other powerful figures become increasingly linked. Questions only lead to more questions. Why has this prosecuting attorney been borrowed from another jurisdiction for this case? Why has this investigation been handed over by local police to a state law enforcement agency? Why is the agent in charge so rabid about pursuing this assignment? Can Matt rekindle his legal skills and outwit this ambitious prosecutor as Matt knows he must since his friend Abby’s life hangs in the balance? Is Abby telling the truth? The true identity of some of the participants even becomes an issue.

The book is divided into two sections: “The Investigation” and “The Trial.” Not only were both sections of this book highly entertaining, but some of Griffin’s opinions were thought-provoking as well. He expresses his dissatisfaction with the dumbing-down of much of the Florida judicial system, which has led top lawyers to not seek to take up the bench and continue with their much more lucrative private practices. The book has lots of twists and turns, which made for a good read.

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.