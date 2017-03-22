Fire district accepts cut of trauma funds

KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District board voted last week to accept its share of the Upper Keys Health Care Taxing District kitty after the county voted to dissolve the relic body.

The taxing district was established in 1988 to cover uninsured victims of trauma incidents between Long Key Bridge and Key Largo. Since hospitals are no longer allowed to deny care to uninsured patients, the district’s original purpose is moot.

The district collected a half-cent tax in the Upper Keys from 1988 to 1992 and a quarter-cent tax from 1992 to 1995. Since 1995, residents were not taxed by the district, whose coffers had as much as $7 million during its heyday. That money, when no longer used for uninsured trauma motorists, went to purchasing new ambulances and safety equipment for local service providers.

The Fire Rescue and EMS District is to receive $319,000, or 37.5 percent of the $852,000 remaining in the trauma district’s coffers.

Of these funds, $266,250 will be given to the Key Largo Ambulance Corps for trauma-related equipment. The remaining $53,250 will go to the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department.

Also during last week’s meeting, Commissioner George Mirabella said the district’s medical director, Dr. Tom Steed, addressed his concerns about how the district stacks up to the county in terms of stroke response.

According to Mirabella, the district’s protocol for responding to stroke victims is in line with American Stroke Association and American Heart Association’s protocols.

“Dr. Steed clarified misconceptions I had about the stroke STEMI alert system,” Mirabella said in reference to a program used elsewhere in the county.

The board also revoted to omit from the minutes any comments, debate, preamble, discussions and comments from the public so that the minutes accurately reflect board action.

During last month’s meeting, Commissioner Kay Cullen raised concerns that some, but not all, speakers’ comments are put into the minutes, and the comments are not always verbatim.

The motion to vote on the application process for the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant was tabled until the March 27 meeting. The grant’s website states that the open application period is coming soon. “Begin preparing now by reviewing the available guidance materials,” it states.

The Ambulance Corps’ request for a $5,535 software upgrade was also tabled so more information could be brought to the board

The board then discussed establishing an official relationship with Rob Bleser, who has served as the fire department’s dive team captain. The district, however, was not certain if Bleser, owner of Quiescence Diving Center in Key Largo, was contracted by the current or former department.

Chief Don Bock said that he doesn’t have anything documenting Bleser as a member of the fire department and that Bleser is not certified as a firefighter or an EMT.

An informational bulletin posted in the fire station has Bleser listed as the go-to person for underwater body recovery. Commissioner Bob Thomas said he’s not concerned with Bleser being a liability and that he’d hate to have the district need his services and Bleser not be available.

The board directed district lawyer Theron Simmons to formalize an agreement with Bleser.

Bleser told the Free Press after the meeting that his relationship with the previous fire department was highly formalized and he has been volunteering his dive rescue and recovery services for many years.

The district’s strategic meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, with its monthly meeting following. The meetings are open to the public at the Key Largo Fire Station 24, 1 East Drive.

