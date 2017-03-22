Student uncovers water layer that fuels hurricanes

MARATHON — Water pouring into the ocean from two South American rivers may be intensifying hurricanes, according to a study published by University of Miami doctoral candidate Johna Rudzin.

Rudzin’s hope is that her research on this interplay between fresh water and vast oceanic eddies in the understudied Caribbean region can be used to improve forecasting of the intensity of hurricanes threatening Florida and elsewhere.

Rudzin, a 2008 Marathon High School graduate, is now a doctoral candidate at UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Her findings were published last month in the Journal of Geophysical Research, which her mother Phyllis said “is no small potatoes.”

Rudzin’s research hones in on how a specific barrier layer of water between warm-core eddies and the cooler ocean may increase a hurricane’s strength.

In 2014, she carried out an aircraft ocean survey on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration P-3 plane. During her 10-hour mission flight, she dropped 55 expendable ocean data collection instruments into the Caribbean Sea never to be seen again. Each instrument was about 2.5 to 3 feet in length and totally biodegradable.

These cylindrical gauges were deployed to measure the ocean temperature, depth, conductivity and salinity. She also launched atmospheric instruments to gauge wind and temperatures above the ocean — from about 300 feet above sea level. She said this was crucial in finding out how local waters influence hurricanes.

By taking these measurements, she was able to confirm that Caribbean Sea eddies are similar to ones in the Gulf of Mexico that intensify storms. Data collection historically has been sparse in the region because many Caribbean nations lack the funds to track air and sea conditions related to hurricanes.

“We documented how the warm eddies aid in the intensity, so that is knowledge in itself,” Rudzin said.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jonathan Rizzo, who is based in Key West, said that scientists have long known that Gulf eddies power storms. He said the Loop Current eddy in the southeast Gulf of Mexico “stirred up” Hurricane Rita in 2005.

But what Rudzin also discovered is that the fresh water from the Amazon and Orinoco rivers may play a big role in heating up the Caribbean eddies. The Amazon alone dumps an average of 55,211,958 gallons of fresh water per second into the Atlantic Ocean, which influences the Caribbean Sea eddies.

This warmer fresh water at the top creates a barrier layer, “like oil on top of water,” that holds down colder saltwater.

“This may cause rapid hurricane intensification,” Rudzin said.

This is the first documented barrier layer in an eddy in the Caribbean Sea. Rudzin would like to continue her research to further develop this theory.

These eddies contain warm temperature cores that can quickly intensify hurricanes already being fed off of warm waters, just like how Hurricane Katrina rapidly grew stronger over the eddies in the Gulf of Mexico in 2005. Hurricanes Wilma and Rita also intensified after passing over the Loop Current that year.

Rudzin is not afraid of big storms. She said she’s always had a propensity to run toward hurricanes rather than away.

Hurricane Georges in 1998 flooded her family home in Marathon. She videotaped Hurricane Irene as a child, and in Hurricane Wilma, she stood in waist deep water in Key West.

Last year’s Hurricane Matthew raged intensely through the Caribbean then fizzled out before reaching South Florida. The storm’s intensity was particularly hard for scientists to track. Rudzin said she wish she could have gotten measurements right before that storm. If so, Matthew’s intensity would have been better forecasted, she said.

Rudzin has had the opportunity to fly in hurricane hunting missions. Regarding the Hurricane Edouard tracking flights she was on in 2014, Rudzin said, “It was pretty turbulent, but the center eye — it’s beautiful in there. It’s something I’ve wanted to do even as kid.

“I would have never pictured myself to be doing this and liking it this much.”

Next year, her lab is going on a research cruise in the Gulf of Mexico to deploy floats that measure hurricane intensity. These floats can be programmed to dive down to 3,000 feet and report data to a satellite.

When a hurricane travels through the Gulf of Mexico, the researchers will use the floats at different depths to measure oceanic activity. These floats, which provide water and air samples before, during and after hurricanes, cost about $25,000 to $30,000 each.

Rudzin hopes that similar floats will one day be used in the Caribbean to improve intensity tracking there.

