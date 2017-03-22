City extends finance agreement

MARATHON — The Marathon City Council voted by resolution last week to extend the municipality’s finance service agreement with the Marathon-based finance firm, Bishop Rosasco and Company, at an amount not to exceed $356,000 annually.

However, the original 30-month term of the agreement in the council agenda was amended to one year due to the city’s previously stated goal of seeking to bring finance services in-house. Since 2003, Bishop Rosasco has provided professional finance services to the city.

The city also amended the annual rate to a fixed fee for all financial services, including utility funds. This is lower than the budgeted amount for all finance services for fiscal year 2016-17, which was estimated at $434,950.

At the same time, the council complimented the accountant who works with them, Jennifer Johnson.

“We are getting stellar service from our finance manager,” Councilman John Bartus said.

Vice Mayor Michelle Coldiron led a discussion about the Old Seven Mile Bridge restoration plan. City Manager Chuck Lindsey shared that the Florida Department of Transportation has delayed the schedule for the bridge’s reconstruction.

The council agreed that FDOT, which is providing about $57 million for the project, should have a joint meeting with the county, which is providing $14 million, and the city, which is bonding $5.5 million over 15 years, to spell out the timeframe and plan.

Lindsey also said he and Mayor Dan Zieg will represent Marathon in Washington, D.C., during a meeting with Florida’s Congressional representatives with the goal of bringing $60 million to South Florida for water quality projects.

Councilman Mark Senmartin said he spoke with Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster about common goals to be expressed at Florida Keys Day set for April 18 in Tallahassee, where the county and municipalities lobby state officials for their joint and individual interests.

Lindsey said the Tallahassee schedule is “going to be robust” and that some goals are similar to last year’s, such as water quality funding.

Bartus said it was worth noting that this year “there seems to be an all-out assault on home-rule power, more so than any other year I’ve been in government,” which numbers more than 15 years. Legislation has been introduced at the state level prohibit city and county governments from regulating businesses, unless state law specifically allows them to do so.

The council next meets April 4, which is a switch from its normal schedule.