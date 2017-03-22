KEY WEST

Equality Florida event scheduled for Saturday

The Equality Florida 2017 Key West Gala will be held Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St.

The event will celebrate this year’s Voice for Equality honoree JT Thompson, and will features speaker Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub massacre.

The event is free and open to the public.

<...