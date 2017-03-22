Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
NAS Key West responds to photo scandal
Naval Air Station Key West leadership is warning local sailors and civilian employees in the wake of the national nude photo-sharing scandal rocking all four military branches that such activity will not be tolerated.
“We simply cannot accomplish the warfighting mission if we’re not fighting as one team — a team that treats each other with respect,” said NAS...
