Up 14-0 at the half, the Coral Shores High School girls’ lacrosse team went on to a 17-3 final over Gulliver Prep on Wednesday afternoon in a District 32 match at the Upper Keys campus.

It was the final regular season district match for the Lady Hurricanes. They finished with a 6-0 district mark and are now 9-1 overall.

Coach Mark Hall said it was a good workout...