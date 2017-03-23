1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 a.m. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.57, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 4, clouds 5, wind from the northwest all night quite fresh and cool. Wrote up the libel against the bark Mariner’s materials, but did not finish it. Read papers. Quite cool all night used two blankets to counterpane.

