1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 a.m. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.57, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 4, clouds 5, wind from the northwest all night quite fresh and cool. Wrote up the libel against the bark Mariner’s materials, but did not finish it. Read papers. Quite cool all night used two blankets to counterpane.
<...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.