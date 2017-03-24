1822: Mr. Hemming arrived from Mobile, Alabama, with workers and material to erect the first house on the island.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6. Weather cool all night. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 68.5, wind east 1, clear but slightly hazy. The steamer Vanderbilt does not take off today as her engineer h...