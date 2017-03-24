ISLAMORADA

Historical trolley tours Saturday

The Matecumbe Historical Trust will offer the “29 Points of Interest” historical trolley tours on the islands of Islamorada on Saturday, March 25, at the Islamorada Moose Lodge.

The approximately hourlong tours will be held at 10 and 11:30 a.m., although additional tours will be added to accommodate demand. Reservations are recommended, although tickets may be purchased...