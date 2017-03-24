Citizen's Voice
“Our next decision isn’t what type of coffee we’d like but instead ‘how will we pay such high rents?’”
“Yes, drinks are cheaper back home. So are houses. If you want cheap, spend your next holiday at Walmart.”
“After reading the comment about the new jungle gym at the Truman Waterfront, I rode my bike past it this...
