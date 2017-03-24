Moonshine drinker busted after punches thrown
BIG PINE KEY — A 66-year-old man drunk on moonshine was accused of punching a man and then resisting arrest Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was charged with misdemeanor disorderly intoxication and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Police were called to the Big Pine Motel, 30725 Overseas Highway, at 1:32 a....
