Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, March 24, 2017
Explosion sends two to hospital
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

An explosion Thursday morning at a welding shop in Marathon sent two men to a Miami hospital.

The men were welding or working on an aluminum fuel tank shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Vern’s Welding & Fabrication, 10694 Aviation Blvd., when the blast occurred, said Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson. 

The men were airlifted byTrauma Star to Ryder...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Hospital board adds 2 members
Friday, March 24, 2017
Government declaring end to screwworm infestation
Friday, March 24, 2017
Former bank employee faces grand theft charge
Friday, March 24, 2017
Cleaning the Keys
Thursday, March 23, 2017
RV trailer crashes into mangroves
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Rule presents challenges for property owners
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Too many cars; too few solutions
Friday, March 24, 2017 -
County targets floating signs
Thursday, March 23, 2017 -
Officials question hospital's progress
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 -
Student uncovers water layer that fuels hurricanes
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 -
Body found in Dumpster on Stock Island
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 -
County wants study on U.S. 1 traffic
Monday, March 20, 2017 -