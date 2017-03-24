Explosion sends two to hospital

An explosion Thursday morning at a welding shop in Marathon sent two men to a Miami hospital.
The men were welding or working on an aluminum fuel tank shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Vern’s Welding & Fabrication, 10694 Aviation Blvd., when the blast occurred, said Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson.
The men were airlifted byTrauma Star to Ryder...
