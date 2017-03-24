Florida Keys News
Friday, March 24, 2017
Former bank employee faces grand theft charge
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
A vault filled with cash apparently proved too tempting for one former Key West bank employee.

Kunia Ja-Kay Rodrigues, 31, was arrested last week in Miami after county Judge Peary Fowler signed a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of grand theft. 

Officials from First State Bank of the Florida Keys on Feb. 13 contacted Key West Police to report a possible theft...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
