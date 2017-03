ROSE MARIE ESQUINALDO

Rose Marie Esquinaldo passed away peacefully at the age of eighty-six on Wednesday March 22, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Rose was born on Dec. 9, 1930 in Key West, Florida to Harry Lones and Annie Wilson. She grew up with two sisters, Shirley and Mary, and one brother Harry. Her childhood was spent on the island of Key West during the Great Dep...