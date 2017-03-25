Citizen's Voice

“Where in the Keys can one buy goats? I’m assuming lawn mowers and weed whackers will be next on the commissioner’s lists as they make noise and have emissions. Maybe some of those fainting goats would be fun.”

“Argh! There needs to be a moratorium on building in the Lower Keys! Big Coppitt gets backed up before Mile Marker 12 and then U.S. 1 gets back...