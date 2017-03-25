Man charged with pawning stolen jewelry
KEY WEST — A 48-year-old Stock Island man accused of stealing and pawning items from a jewelry store where he was formerly employed was arrested Thursday, according to police.
Keith Wayne Bradshaw was charged with 10 felonies — five counts of dealing in stolen property and five counts of pawning stolen property, according to jail records.
Police were...
