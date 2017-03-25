Florida Keys News
Saturday, March 25, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
'Fins take two, advance to winners' bracket
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It has been a busy week for the Marathon High School softball team since the coaches and team came back from spring break.

On Tuesday, the Lady Dolphins upended Ransom Everglades, 9-5, in their first game back in action.

Marathon won both games on Thursday in the SLAM FEST Tournament played at Palmetto Bay Park.

In the opener, Marathon stopped Miami Brad...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
PREP TENNIS Trippier de LaGrange, Hallahan guide Conchs' sweep
Saturday, March 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs host large field in Key West Invitational
Saturday, March 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Dolphin bats cool down after hot night
Saturday, March 25, 2017 -
0 comments
'Canes sailing advances to district tournament
Friday, March 24, 2017 -
0 comments
Key West nabs early lead for victory
Friday, March 24, 2017 -
0 comments
Monroe County to host more than 1000 athletes Saturday
Friday, March 24, 2017 -
0 comments