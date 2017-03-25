'Fins take two, advance to winners' bracket

It has been a busy week for the Marathon High School softball team since the coaches and team came back from spring break.
On Tuesday, the Lady Dolphins upended Ransom Everglades, 9-5, in their first game back in action.
Marathon won both games on Thursday in the SLAM FEST Tournament played at Palmetto Bay Park.
In the opener, Marathon stopped Miami Brad...
