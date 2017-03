Though the Coral Shores High School boys’ lacrosse team lost, 10-5, to Gulliver Prep on Friday night at home, the Hurricanes were in the game until the end.

Coral Shores took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and led 3-2 in the second quarter before the Raiders began to slowly ease away for the W.

With two minutes remaining, it was 9-5 in one of their best games o...