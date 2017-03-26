1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m., barometer 29.49, thermometer 75, wind northwest 3, clouds 9. Read papers. P.M. Walked to the Fort with Matilda.

1885: The 1885 Florida State Census listed the population of Key West...