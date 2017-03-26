Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Shrimp Farm project to go before board
A plan to build as many as 163 affordable housing units on Summerland Key will go before the Monroe County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The Planning Commission meets at 10 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the County Commission.
Key West restaurateur Joe Walsh purchased the 8-acre old S...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.