Sunday, March 26, 2017
Preserve access to working waterfront

How fortunate the county is to have the convergence of a willing seller of a current commercial fishing property and the availability of the last remaining state grant money that is earmarked for purchase of working waterfront to augment its offer. The timing couldn’t be better, as we have just lost another piece of working waterfront to development a stone’s throw away from this pr...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Letters
Letter to Editor
Sunday, March 26, 2017
Understands feelings of multigenerational Conchs
Sunday, March 26, 2017
'Drain the Swamp' in Key West
Sunday, March 26, 2017
Key West should help solve homeless issue
Sunday, March 26, 2017
Appreciates professionalism of medical assistance
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Key West needs to pass resolution on sanctuary city
Sunday, March 19, 2017