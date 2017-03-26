Robin Robinson

Tasty, tart or toxic: Passiflora evokes many passions

The native corkystem passionflower is one of 530 in its species. The inflorescence has the same characteristics as the more familiar and larger purple maypop flower, but is only an inch across and is a pale green. It doesn’t have petals, but five pale green sepals. Birds, bees, wasps and even bats feed on the nectar.

The leaves on the native variety are extremely variab...