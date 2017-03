SUSAN FRANZEN JOHANSON (MOMMA SUE)

Susan Franzen Johanson (Momma Sue) 79, of Stowe, Vermont passed away peacefully on March 10, 2017, in Key West, Florida surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with PSP.

Sue was born July 11, 1937, to Boo and Eleanor (Flannery) Franzen, her beloved parents. She was raised in Evanston, Illinois and later attended the Unive...