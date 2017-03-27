1513: Ponce de Leon sighted the Florida Keys and becomes the first European to land in Florida.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47.5, thermometer 75, wind northwest 3, clouds 4. The Governor Anderson went to sea for New York. Gave Capt. Wilson the music from the Musical Wor...