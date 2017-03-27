Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Keys man accused of child porn possession
Federal prosecutors allege that a Florida Keys man possessed and distributed child pornography on a laptop computer and charged him with counts that could bring as much as four decades in prison.
David Mira, 31, faces one count of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors en...
