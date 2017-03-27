Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, March 27, 2017
Keys man accused of child porn possession
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Federal prosecutors allege that a Florida Keys man possessed and distributed child pornography on a laptop computer and charged him with counts that could bring as much as four decades in prison. 

David Mira, 31, faces one count of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors en...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County takes up canal projects again
Monday, March 27, 2017 -
Lyft gets jump on ride-sharing
Sunday, March 26, 2017 -
Another lawsuit over Stock Island rentals
Saturday, March 25, 2017 -
Too many cars; too few solutions
Friday, March 24, 2017 -
County targets floating signs
Thursday, March 23, 2017 -
Officials question hospital's progress
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 -