Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Board postpones decision on road rage case
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen Review Board elected Monday to wait for more information before offering a recommendation on a road rage incident case turned police complaint, postponing a decision until its April 24 meeting.

The case stems from a scooter altercation between John Binns and Michael Wirkner that started with a traffic cutoff and ended with punches being thrown, according to the...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
