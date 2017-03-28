Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Board postpones decision on road rage case
The Key West Citizen Review Board elected Monday to wait for more information before offering a recommendation on a road rage incident case turned police complaint, postponing a decision until its April 24 meeting.
The case stems from a scooter altercation between John Binns and Michael Wirkner that started with a traffic cutoff and ended with punches being thrown, according to the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.