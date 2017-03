Family dispute leads to stabbing

A 26-year-old Big Pine Key woman was arrested early Monday, charged with stabbing her fiancĂ©, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first called by the victim’s parents just before 10 p.m. Sunday. They told Deputy Austin Hopp they were at their son’s house on Key Deer Boulevard when there was an altercation at the house. They said they sa...