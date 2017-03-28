Florida Keys News
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Accidents keep authorities busy
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Police and emergency crews were busy in the Florida Keys on Sunday and Monday.

There were three major car accidents on U.S. 1 between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In just a four-hour period, the Sheriff’s Office Trauma Star helicopters responded to two vehicle accidents, which were 53 miles apart, and they responded to a stabbing, according to Monroe County...

