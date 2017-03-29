Woman charged with murder

The 33-year-old man who authorities allege was stabbed by his fiancée during a dispute Sunday night died at a Miami hospital Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a murder charge against the 26-year-old woman.
Clifford Cease, of Big Pine Key, died at 6 p.m. Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, said Sheriff&rsquo...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.