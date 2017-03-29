Florida Keys News
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Woman charged with murder
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The 33-year-old man who authorities allege was stabbed by his fiancée during a dispute Sunday night died at a Miami hospital Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a murder charge against the 26-year-old woman. 

Clifford Cease, of Big Pine Key, died at 6 p.m. Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, said Sheriff&rsquo...

