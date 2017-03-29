Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Syphilis cases reported in city
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Ignoring an uncomfortable topic won’t make it go away, and the recent spike in syphilis cases in Key West would certainly qualify as an awkward dinner conversation.

“One case is too many, but you rarely find just one case in a situation like this,” said Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. “We went from having no c...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Multi-family development looks for go-ahead
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Sales dip for Keys properties
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Mosquito Control has year to move -- or pay big
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
FKOC expands 'rapid rehousing'
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Broken water main affects Middle, Lower Keys
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Weekend events will delay traffic
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Woman charged with murder
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
FKAA steps up to help tiny Cross Key
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
Accidents keep authorities busy
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
County takes up canal projects again
Monday, March 27, 2017 -
Lyft gets jump on ride-sharing
Sunday, March 26, 2017 -
Another lawsuit over Stock Island rentals
Saturday, March 25, 2017 -