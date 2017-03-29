Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Syphilis cases reported in city
Ignoring an uncomfortable topic won’t make it go away, and the recent spike in syphilis cases in Key West would certainly qualify as an awkward dinner conversation.
“One case is too many, but you rarely find just one case in a situation like this,” said Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. “We went from having no c...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.