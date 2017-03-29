Florida Keys News
Dolphins garner little from mainland no-hitter
It was barely a workout for the Marathon High School softball team on Tuesday afternoon against Greater Miami Academy of Seventh-Day Adventists in a District 8-3A match in Miami.
The Dolphins bolted to a 12-0 first inning lead and finished the game off in the third with a 19-0 mercy-rule victory.
Marathon is now 5-0 in district play and 11-3 overall.
