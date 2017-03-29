Florida Keys News
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Dolphins garner little from mainland no-hitter
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It was barely a workout for the Marathon High School softball team on Tuesday afternoon against Greater Miami Academy of Seventh-Day Adventists in a District 8-3A match in Miami.

The Dolphins bolted to a 12-0 first inning lead and finished the game off in the third with a 19-0 mercy-rule victory.

Marathon is now 5-0 in district play and 11-3 overall.

&#8...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
MEN'S OVER-39 SOFTBALL Roncos realize rewards for restraining Morays
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs complete sweep of Knights
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
0 comments
Hurricanes finish season with tough victory
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs facing biggest week of the regular season
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
0 comments
America 2.0 wins second leg of annual series
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
0 comments
Winners overpower opponents; season begins final stretch
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 -
0 comments