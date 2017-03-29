1839: L. Windsor Smith was named postmaster of Key West
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and went to market and got some turtle and walked across the Key by the Lighthouse Road and up the beach to my usual turning place and home by the Fort. At 8:30 a.m., barometer 29.66, thermometer 68,...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.