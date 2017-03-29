Multi-family development looks for go-ahead

ISLAMORADA — Longtime residents may be familiar with the vacant oceanfront property at 82779 Old Highway on Upper Matecumbe Key.

It was once home to the Pelican Palms Trailer Park, which lined the unimproved portion of DeLeon Avenue that dead-ends along the Atlantic Ocean. In 2003, the village abandoned that section of road through a legal settlement. Shortly thereafter, the property owner, David Frisbie, sent all the tenants packing as part of a grand plan to turn the property into an upscale waterfront community.

In 2006, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s website, all 30-plus trailers were razed.

Frisbie then successfully lobbied the Village Council at that time to approve a request for new construction. However, the housing market soon tanked during the Great Recession and Frisbie’s plans were foiled financially for the time being. The property sat vacant for the next decade.

Now, Frisbie is looking to move forward once again with a development there — by requesting a minor conditional use permit from the village. Plans call for 22 three-story units and one caretaker’s cottage on the roughly 6-acre property. Initially, in 2003, the original plan was for 17 units.

According to paperwork filed with the village on behalf of Frisbie, as part of the legal agreement of road abandonment, Frisbie, under his MM 82.7 Realty Trust, had a maximum of six years from the date of signing — Aug. 10, 2009 — to begin building. So that agreement extended the construction window to Aug. 10, 2015.

The state, however, adopted a statutory extension of two years for local government development orders that expire between January 2014 and 2016. That pushed Frisbie’s extension to begin building until Aug. 10, 2017. And he now wants to move forward.

The new site plan shows the 22 units and a caretaker’s cottage laid out in the shape of a “W” on the property. Each unit will have a lower level carport and storage area with a two-level home above. Plans also call for a handful of amenities such as a pool, a shell stone path and a gated entry.

A minor conditional use request is not required to be heard by the Village Council unless a public hearing is sought by either the applicant or an adjacent property owner. The property of the proposed development is sided on the north by Ocean House resort and on the south by a few private residences.

Over the past couple of years, the property, among other uses, has served as a staging area for shoots related to the “Bloodline” Netflix series. Last year, it was also the hosting grounds for the Beach Road Trip weekend event held annually in Islamorada.

Frisbie is represented on the request by attorney James Lupino of Hershoff, Lupino and Yagel LLP.

bbowden@keysnews.com