The native corkystem passionflower is one of 530 in its species. The inflorescence has the same characteristics as the more familiar and larger purple maypop flower but is only an inch across and pale green. It doesn’t have petals, but five sepals. Birds, bees, wasps and even bats feed on the nectar.

The leaves on the native variety are extremely variable. Sometimes they are pointy ovals; then again they could have two or three lobes. The vine wraps tendrils around whatever is near to climb. If there is no fence, trellis, tree or bush to climb, it will be just as happy as a ground cover. If the vine is in bright light its leaves turn violet. Unlike its cousins in other parts of the world, which were designated invasive, our native variety is quite well-behaved — as well-behaved as any vine that is able to smother a bush or a large tree.

If it is cut off at the ground, it will regrow from the roots.

The Latin name, Passiflora suberosa, refers to aspects of the Christian religious passion story. Each part of the flower is equated with different aspects of the crucifixion. For instance, the five petals and five sepals are the 10 Apostles (conveniently omitting Peter and Judas). The three pistils (or styles) are the nails of the cross; the corona (or filaments) at the top of the flower is the crown of thorns; the five anthers are the five wounds; and the stemmed ovary represents the chalice.

The second scientific name, suberosa, means cork-like. The triangular, green and narrow stem gets fat and looks like grey cork as the vine grows older.

The small, round fruit turns from green to dark purple. When soft and ripe, it contains juice and five or six small seeds. It is adored by birds. Rats and iguanas also like it and both transport it from one area to the next. People don’t agree about the fruit as it is reported to be tasty, tart or toxic. Don’t try it.

The fast-growing vines like well-drained, nutrient-poor soil and tolerate salt wind, but not saltwater inundation. They do well in light shade and are drought tolerant. The zebra longwing butterfly likes passionflower growing in the shade because its black wings quickly absorb the heat of the sun.

Zebra longwings, the Florida state butterfly, lay tiny eggs on the tender new growth at the end of the vines. Eggs hatch into orange caterpillars with killer black spines over all of their bodies.

Orange Julias and orange Gulf fritillary butterflies use it as a host plant to lay their eggs. Also found on the leaves are camouflaged green spiders and leafy-footed brown bugs.

Plants may be grown from seeds. The fruit must be cleaned off on a paper towel. Then soak the small seeds overnight in water before planting near the top of the soil. Keep the soil wet. Cuttings are a second way of starting a corkystem passionflower plant. Perhaps the easiest way is to look underneath the plant and dig up a few seedlings.

Passionflowers and their leaves and roots are used in folk medicine all over the world as a tea, or dried and smoked. They are said to have a calming effect on anxiety disorders and are used as a sedative for epilepsy, hysteria and insomnia.

Just watching the butterflies fluttering around the vine is enough to evoke a reflective and peaceful mood.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”