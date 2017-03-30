KEY WEST

Partnership program begins

Wheels to Work is rolling.

The city of Key West recently joined with Bethel AME Church, the Department of Juvenile Justice, Island Bicycles, Publix grocery stores and other community groups to bring the program to fruition.

The Wheels to Work program matches deserving youth with employment opportunities in Key West and provide transportation to get there.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

<...