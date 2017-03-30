Citizen's Voice
“Please get help with the parking issues at the athletic field between Truman Annex and Fort Zachary. Parking on sidewalks, literally in the road, on corners and doubling up on each other makes it impossible to safely get into or out of the military base. And since this is not military property they can not do anything about it. Key West police, please help!”
“We...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.