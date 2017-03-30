Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Two found dead in Key West apartment
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
Key West police detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in separate rooms of an apartment Wednesday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Richard Lee Hadlock, 50, and Sandra Lee Witkowski, 54.

A landlord at 921 White St., near the Truman Avenue intersection, found Hadlock dead just after 9 a.m. and responding officers found Witko...

